Buckeye, AZ

Registered sex offender arrested on suspicion of breaking into house, standing over sleeping man in Buckeye

 7 days ago

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(BUCKEYE, Ariz.) A man was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail after police said he broke into a house and was seen standing over another man in his bed in Buckeye, azfamily reported.

The Buckeye Police Department said 34-year-old Jacob Ramirez removed a screen and went into a house near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road, just east of State Route 85, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He allegedly went into a bedroom and stood over a man while he was sleeping in bed. After the man woke up, Ramirez left through the window.

The family at the house showed police a video of Ramirez from their surveillance doorbell system.

Ramirez is a registered sex offender and police found on the sex offender registry that he used to live a block away from the victim. Police said officers found him walking near the area and arrested him.

He was booked into jail on several felony charges, police said.

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

