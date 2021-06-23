Registered sex offender arrested on suspicion of breaking into house, standing over sleeping man in Buckeye

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(BUCKEYE, Ariz.) A man was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail after police said he broke into a house and was seen standing over another man in his bed in Buckeye, azfamily reported.

The Buckeye Police Department said 34-year-old Jacob Ramirez removed a screen and went into a house near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road, just east of State Route 85, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He allegedly went into a bedroom and stood over a man while he was sleeping in bed. After the man woke up, Ramirez left through the window.

The family at the house showed police a video of Ramirez from their surveillance doorbell system.

Ramirez is a registered sex offender and police found on the sex offender registry that he used to live a block away from the victim. Police said officers found him walking near the area and arrested him.

He was booked into jail on several felony charges, police said.