Holton man sentenced to decade in prison after retrial for aggravated sexual battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jacob Ewing has been sentenced to a decade in prison after a retrial for the rape and aggravated sexual battery of a woman. Jacob Ewing, 26, of Holton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery on June 19, according to reports from MSC News. Ewing was sentenced to 120 months on one count and 32 months on the other count, which will be served concurrently. MSC said Ewing was not given any jail time credit.