Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holton, KS

Holton man sentenced to decade in prison after retrial for aggravated sexual battery

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jacob Ewing has been sentenced to a decade in prison after a retrial for the rape and aggravated sexual battery of a woman. Jacob Ewing, 26, of Holton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery on June 19, according to reports from MSC News. Ewing was sentenced to 120 months on one count and 32 months on the other count, which will be served concurrently. MSC said Ewing was not given any jail time credit.

www.wibw.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Holton, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
City
Holton, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Prison#Wibw#Msc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
POTUSCBS News

Trump Organization and its CFO facing charges in New York

A grand jury convened by the Manhattan district attorney's office has indicted the Trump Organization on tax-related charges, and the company's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is being arraigned this afternoon. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports, and then CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga joins "CBSN AM" to discuss what we know about the case.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...