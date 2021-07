I'd like to think that I'm a patient person. With that being said, I don't know if I'd be able to keep myself still for the amount of time it would take to make this happen. A Marquette woman is showing off her unique bond with a backyard critter. Amanda York recently posted a video in the public Facebook group PureUP displaying the trust she's earned from a tiny chipmunk. I knew the video was going to be cute. I did NOT know just how many peanuts this little guy could fit in his mouth. Take a look: