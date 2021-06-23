Cancel
Celebrities

Wendy Dio to Take Part in Virtual Signing Event for Upcoming Ronnie James Dio Autobiography

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronnie James Dio's autobiography, "Rainbow in the Dark," is locked in for a July 27 release and Ronnie's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio will be taking part in a special virtual signing to mark the occasion. Wendy will participate in an hour-long LiveSigning.com event produced by Premiere Collectibles on...

loudwire.com
Loudwire

Loudwire

ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

