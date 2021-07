As has been the case with each Genshin Impact update, a major/premier event is usually followed by smaller, bite-sized ones. We see this once more with the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event (which requires you to reach Adventure Rank 20 first). This activity entails fighting specific bosses in a domain, all while selecting flairs (modifiers) that can hinder your progress. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event, the Primo Geovishap boss, and the flairs or modifiers that are active.