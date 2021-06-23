With 'Mother Nature,' Angelique Kidjo Passes The Torch To Young African Musicians

The Wests headed south of the border! Kanye West was one proud ‘papá’ while spending time with his kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – in Mexico. After spending some quality time together in Mexico, it was time for Kanye West to round up his niños and niñas to head back home. Kanye, 44, was spotted snuggling up close with daughter North West, 8., at a terminal on Wednesday (June 30.) North kept herself occupied while looking at a phone, as the soon-to-be ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also watched over the rest of their brood — sons Saint West, 5, and Psalm West, 2, and the youngest daughter, Chicago West, 3. Saint seemed busy with his own device, while apparently, a nanny helped with the other kids as they all waited to board the plane.