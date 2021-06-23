Cancel
With 'Mother Nature,' Angelique Kidjo Passes The Torch To Young African Musicians

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2020, Angélique Kidjo took the stage at the Grammys to accept the award for Best World Music Album for Celia, a reinterpretation of songs by the Cuban "Queen of Salsa" Celia Cruz. Kidjo's speech wasn't about herself. "The new generations of artists coming from Africa [are] going to...

With her latest album, Mother Nature, the Beninese-American music legend collaborates with musicians across the diaspora. Angélique Kidjo spent most of the past year in Paris, where she lived for almost 20 years from 1980 to the late ’90s. The multihyphenate Beninese-American music icon is usually based in New York City, the city she has chosen as her home base for the last two decades. It is there that she cemented an impressive catalog of music offerings — expansive in genre, innovate in sound — and pioneered a musical space that has earned her a reputation as Africa’s pop queen.
Mother Nature

Angélique Kidjo’s musical vision places Africa at the center of her work. Born and raised in Benin, the polyglot singer/songwriter/storyteller was sourcing from the roots of African rhythms long before they came into vogue as international signifiers of taste and worldliness. On Mother Nature, Kidjo serves up a feast of the most sublime sounds found in the Black diaspora. Recording in France, she calls upon a virtual collective of artists from Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mali, Zambia, and the U.S. to craft a dynamic, varied album that nods to the foundational sounds of Afrobeat, the spirituality of Zilin, and the role of the griot, while embracing the sounds of Banku and hip-hop. The end result is a project with shared memories, global reach, and a singular genesis that spans the continent’s artistic realms.
Album: Laura Mvula - Pink Noise

Change, Chic, Michael Jackson and more are all called to mind at various points, with “Church Girl” seemingly nodding to the US songwriting and production team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, with its textural palate of drum machine (a Roland TR-808, perhaps?), hand claps and shiny synths, plus a final fade to the unadorned beauty of the human voice, a stylistic trait which Mvula uses to exquisite effect here and elsewhere on the album.
Angélique Kidjo’s Mother Nature Out Now (Universal Music Group)

NY Times, New Yorker, Amanpour, Tamron Hall + More Celebrate 4-Time GRAMMY Winner’s New Album. “Angelique Kidjo is a towering figure of cross-cultural music” - New Yorker. Angélique Kidjo has released her new album Mother Nature (Universal Music Group), the singer’s first album of original music in 7 years. Mother...