Cancer

One Major Effect of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says New Study

By Cheyenne Buckingham
Vitamin D has a host of health benefits, however, new research suggests that there's another reason you should at least consider taking a supplement. According to a new study that was highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting, having sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with an increased likelihood of surviving breast cancer.

EatThis

EatThis

