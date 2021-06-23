Cancel
NFL

Falcons to hold open practice at Mercedes-Benz

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons will host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 7. The time of the practice will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be $5, and all proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare’s research and discovery programs. Tickets will go on sale to the general public July 8 via Ticketmaster.

