Amythyst Kiah's Old-Time, Deeply Honest 'Wary + Strange'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmethyst Kiah's new album has a telling title: Wary + Strange. It's the way she felt after losing her mother to suicide, and almost losing her dad to addiction as a teenager – and how she felt studying bluegrass and American roots music, a scene in which she was often the only Black person in the room.

Saturday Sessions: Amythyst Kiah performs "Black Myself

Amythyst Kiah was raised in Tennessee. She was a rising star when she was invited to join "Our Native Daughters,"— a super-group featuring Rhiannon Giddens that paid tribute to the struggles of black women through history. One of her songs on that album earned a 2019 Grammy Nomination. That song also appears on her just-released solo album: "Wary + Strange." Performing for Saturday Sessions, here is Amythyst Kiah with "Black Myself."
How Amythyst Kiah Revamped Her Rootsy Sound on a Powerful New Album

On the collaborative 2019 project Songs of Our Native Daughters, Amythyst Kiah wrote and sang “Black Myself,” leading her bandmates Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, and Leyla McCalla in a potent anthem about ingrained racism and resilience. The group was creating on the fly, re-centering black stories in roots music. “Black Myself” earned Kiah a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song, but it turned out she wasn’t quite done with it.
On The String: How Folk Rocker Amythyst Kiah Was Inspired By History

East Tennessee songwriter Amythyst Kiah owned Nashville this week, celebrating her Rounder Records debut Wary + Strange with performances on Lightning 100’s 3rd & Lindsley Sunday night broadcast, at City Winery on Monday over WMOT with her colleague Allison Russell, and Tuesday night, a debut at the Grand Ole Opry. It’s a good thing she didn’t bail on her career path five years ago, as she considered.
