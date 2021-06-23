Amythyst Kiah's Old-Time, Deeply Honest 'Wary + Strange'

Influenced by Thelonious Monk and Duke Ellington, Masabumi Kikuchi studied music at the Tokyo Arts College High School. Thanks to a string of successful bossa nova records with saxophonist Sadeo Watanabe, Kikuchi became one of Japan’s best-known jazz musicians: throughout his career, he played with Gil Evans, Elvin Jones, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Bill Laswell, Paul Motian, and even Miles Davis. The vast majority of his solo records or sessions as leader are out-of-print and unavailable in America; most accessible are his recordings in Motian’s trio and a couple late period ECM releases. In those later years, Kikuchi recorded a wealth of improvisational “floating sound and harmony,” though never released any of it. He told Ben Ratliff in 2012, “I never felt virtuosic at all, in my life, even for a moment. Because I don’t have technique. So I’ve had to develop my own language.”