Please click or tap the links below to jump to different sections:. “Aye, welcome mate. It seems you’ve successfully made it through Mr. Gibbs’ retelling of how I escaped the clutches of the Ferry of the Damned, all on my own, without the help of anyone else.” “Well Jack, let’s not forget the pirate from the Sea of Thieves that helped you out.” “If I recall, I helped them out, but let’s not get lost in the details. You’ve returned to hear more about my tale, have you? Well listen close, because I accomplished even more in the next one.”