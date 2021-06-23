Khamzat Chimaev Declines To Fight Luke Rockhold In August

A heavyweight contest between Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak is taking place now (Saturday, June 19, 2021) at UFC Vegas 29. Oleinik opens up with a kick. Spivak starts with a jab. Oleinik misses an overhand right and looks to clinch Spivak up. However, Spivak defends and they return to striking. Both fighters land as they swing in the pocket. Oleinik connects with a leg kick and follows it up with a jab to the body. Oleinik looks to clinch Spivak a couple of times but Spivak does well to defend. Oleinik lands a big leg kick. Oleinik switches things up and goes for the single leg but Spivak once again defends and separates. Spivak lands an uppercut. Oleinik misses a couple of wild overhands. Oleinik goes for his usual blitz before clinching Spivak but once again, Spivak separates. Oleinik clinches him again and this time, takes his back. Oleinik drags him down to the ground with a minute remaining. Oleinik transitions to the mount but is unable to do much as the round ends.