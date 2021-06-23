Cancel
Khamzat Chimaev Declines To Fight Luke Rockhold In August

By Chris De Santiago
Cover picture for the article

The return for the UFC’s hottest prospect, Khamzat Chimaev, is currently on hold. The Chechen star made absolute waves in his first three appearances under the UFC banner. After a successful debut on Fight Island last summer, he would make the quickest turnaround in recent UFC history, winning another fight (in another weight class) in just a weeks time. Chimaev would continue his momentum earning a 17-second KO of Gerald Meerschaert in the following months.

MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

