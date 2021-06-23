Khamzat Chimaev Declines To Fight Luke Rockhold In August
The return for the UFC’s hottest prospect, Khamzat Chimaev, is currently on hold. The Chechen star made absolute waves in his first three appearances under the UFC banner. After a successful debut on Fight Island last summer, he would make the quickest turnaround in recent UFC history, winning another fight (in another weight class) in just a weeks time. Chimaev would continue his momentum earning a 17-second KO of Gerald Meerschaert in the following months.middleeasy.com