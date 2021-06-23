Cancel
Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening Set To Star in a Lotto-Scamming Film JERRY AND MARGE GO LARGE

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Cranston and Annette Bening are set to star in a new movie titled Jerry and Marge Go Large, which tells the true story of a lotto-scamming couple. The movie is being produced by Paramount+ and it will be helmed by David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada, Marley and Me).

