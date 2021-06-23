Cancel
Providence, RI

Safety violations, verbal abuse outlined in Eleanor Slater Hospital report

By Alexa Gagosz
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE — There were no staff members outside monitoring patients at the state-run hospital’s Zambarano Campus when inspectors arrived at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The inspectors say they had to help stop a patient in a powered wheelchair from tipping over when one of the wheels got stuck in a pothole. Inspectors said it was unclear how long the patient had been there, tilted over and unable to move.

www.bostonglobe.com
