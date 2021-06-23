Cancel
Ravalli County, MT

Sutherlin Farms conservation easement may get open lands bond program funding

By Michael Howell
bitterrootstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed 377-acre conservation easement on land east of Victor has moved one step closer to final approval for a $395,000 grant from Ravalli County’s Open Lands Bond Program. The grant application recently gained unanimous approval from the Open Lands Board and now proceeds to a final decision by the County Commissioners. Land owners Bob and Lori Sutherlin, along with a grant from the Natural Resources and Conservation Service, are providing an additional $300,000 to cover the total value of the easement, which comes to about $1,048 per acre.

