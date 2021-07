Back in 1994, rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi doled out $3.9 million for a prime 1.3-acre parcel of land resting alongside the canals of Lago Maggiore that open to Biscayne Bay in South Coral Gables, Fla., about a 25-minute jaunt from Miami. Bacardi, whose family owns the world’s largest privately held spirits company, then set out to convert the property into her dream home, meticulously poring over every detail and sparing no expense. But in 2014, six years into what would ultimately be an eight-year, $18 million renovation, she placed the unfinished estate up for sale with a $27.2 million ask.