With the rising popularity of Uber and Lyft over the past few years, the thought of taking a taxi cab is almost obsolete. But taxis are still prevalent in major cities all over the world as some people needing a quick ride may have better access to a taxi than a ride-share car. After all, most taxis are easy to spot as their yellow color is far more detectable than someone else’s silver Toyota Corolla. But have you ever wondered why many taxi cabs are yellow in the first place?