PSA: You can now display and share your pronouns while using Zoom, thanks to a welcome update. On Tuesday, June 22, the videoconferencing company unveiled the inclusive feature as a part of Zoom 5.7.0 — and the update is making it so easy to express yourself on the platform. Here’s how to add your pronouns on Zoom, display them in meetings (if you want to), and manage how and when they show up.