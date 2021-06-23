Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

H&M’s Summer-Dress Selection Is Up To 50% Off

By Emily Ruane
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing that beats finding a fluttery frock to waft around in this season is finding said fluttery frock on markdown. Today must be our lucky day because H&M just so happens to be hosting an up-to-50%-off summer sale. While the event includes everything from perfectly proportioned shackets to dog-park-ready weekend wear, it's the deals on summer dresses that take the cart-worthy cake — running the gamut from ribbed and slinky to balloon-sleeved and billowy. We on the R29 Shopping team consider ourselves experts in scouting out the ultimate frocks for the season; serving you up everything from the floatiest loose house dresses to the longest of the long sundresses each fit for all-day wear. We channeled this exact expertise into sussing out the top five frocks to be nabbed on discount during H&M's sale (which numbers over 1,200 styles!). Below, shop our favorite summer sale dresses that are currently up to 50% off for a limited time.

www.refinery29.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#H M#R29 Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
ShoppingGreenwichTime

Take Up to 30% Off Select Styles at American Trench

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. Sales at American Trench are...
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Brock Collection x H&M Is the Most Romantic Collab of the Summer, and It's Here!

We thought we had a crop of romantic summer dresses all lined up, but then H&M dropped the news about its collaboration with Brock Collection, and we quickly realized we have more to shop. Los Angeles-based label Brock Collection was founded in 2014 by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, who met at New York City's Parsons School of Design. The duo have quickly become known for a sophisticated vintage aesthetic and soft-tone, romantic florals, which they bring to a more affordable price point for this H&M range that retails at $13-$50 and is sourced from fully sustainable fabrics, including organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel lyocell.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Summer’s coolest dress is an instant classic. OMG, did you see this?

For the second project in a series of storytelling products to be released sequentially throughout the summer New York product designer Nik Bentel set out to create the perfect summer dress by looking back. Way back. Using Sandro Botticelli’s 1480s masterpiece The Birth of Venus as inspiration, Bentel set out to recreate, as accurately as possible, the floral flowing dress worn by the Hora of ...
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Brock Collection x H&M Will Help You Look Like a Countryside Princess This Summer

Think of that elegant dress — maybe vintage-inspired, maybe floral, maybe made with a tapestry-like fabric — that you dream of wearing to that super-fancy wedding on your calendar. Odds are you pulled it from a Brock Collection lookbook, and it probably came with an internal dialogue about whether you can afford to splurge on a sweetheart neckline and flouncy peplum hem. Well, we have good news: The brand collaborated with H&M on a collection chock-full of its signature romance and charm at a fraction of the retail price.
ApparelPosted by
E! News

Why Workout Dresses & Tennis Skirts Are This Summer's Top Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. The tennis skirt trend...
ShoppingNew Haven Register

Shop Select Styles Up to 30% Off at Teva

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. Snag a pair of summer...
ApparelByrdie

23 Comfy Shirts for Enjoying Summer to Its Fullest

Throw open your windows and rip off your flannel sheets, because summer has arrived. If you haven't noticed from your group chats or the near-impossibility of making a last-minute dinner reservation, it's finally time for weddings, beach vacations, and fun nights out with friends—and we couldn't be more ready for all the excitement.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Andrea McLean's figure-flattering M&S dress is a summer must-have

Andrea McLean is back with episode three of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, and this week the star is serving up all the summer staycation fashion inspiration alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede. The former Loose Women presenter looks stunning in all of her chosen outfits, so check out the show below and shop all your favourite looks.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Despite the Heat, a Pair of Summer Trousers Might be the Coolest Thing to Wear This Summer

While you’ve probably set aside your wool trousers or leather pants for the summer months, that doesn’t mean you should retire the idea of full-length bottoms for the season altogether. And the styles of summer pants below for women make a convincing case. With breezy fits and lightweight fabrics, these are the kind of trousers that answer the prayers of the women who don’t count themselves fans of dresses, skirts, or even shorts. Though both pant patriots and dress obsessors will adore this season’s assortment.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm a 22-Year-Old Fashion Editor, and I'm in Love With This New Nordstrom Brand

When shopping at a large retailer that houses a variety of brands, it's just natural that you end up gravitating towards a select few because they resonate with your personal style compared to what the others offer. Lately, whenever I'm scrolling through Nordstrom and see a piece I love, it almost always ends up being the retailer's newest brand, Open Edit. As part of the Nordstrom Made curation, Open Edit offers items that have trend-forward elements but still have enough versatility to be considered basics into your everyday wardrobe. As someone who's in my 20s and works in fashion, I'm trying to balance my wardrobe with trends and basics, so this is the perfect shopping destination.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

19 Ways to Wear the Wildest Patterns and Biggest Prints of the Summer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. This summer it's time to get freaky with your patterns and prints. It's all about bright colors and bold designs, from your swim trunks to your summer suit.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Models Are Already Wearing Fall Outfits, And Summer Just Started

While summer is just getting started for most people, full of outdoor meals, trips to the beach, and easy, throw-on-and-go clothing (we've sure missed you, sundresses!), models have seemingly begun to move on. They're already thinking a season ahead — record-breaking heatwaves be-damned — and are breaking out their best fall outfits.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Stylist-Loved Label Brock Collection Teams with H&M on Summer-Ready Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Before Bridgerton fashion dominated summer, Brock Collection was already infusing effortless romance into the red carpet wardrobes of stars such as Margot Robbie, Emma Watson and Suki Waterhouse. Founded by co-designers Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, the Los Angeles-based luxury label is known for its frilly, vintage-inspired silhouettes and floral prints — and with the launch of its exclusive collection with H&M, you don’t need a Hollywood-sized pocketbook to add the brand’s modern Regencycore pieces to your closet.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Stylish Women Are Ditching Sandals For This Summer Shoe Trend

Cozy slides, sneakers, and slippers have anchored most outfits over the past year and a half, but with summer officially in swing, it’s time to switch gears and lighten things up in the footwear department. Sandals are undoubtedly a warm-weather staple, as are strappy heels and wedges for an elegant lift. But when you’re craving more polish and comfort at once, it’s all about the summer flat.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

The Lines at Zara Are Annoyingly Long, so We Found the Most Fire Pieces Online

A few days ago, Zara released a new collection, and let’s just say, we’re impressed. From bold, bright-colored numbers to quirky, uplifting prints, Zara is bringing that newfound energy we’ve all been craving this summer. And it’s not just us. Everyone’s been buzzing over the brand’s latest arrivals, and if you have visited your local Zara store, chances are you’ve been waiting in line for longer than desired. While the return of in-person experiences has been quite enjoyable, one thing we have not missed is stagnant shopping lines.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Serve Looks in These Tennis Skirts, Sweaters, and Sporty Dresses

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wimbledon’s return gives tennis aficionados plenty of reason to rejoice. Add to that the strong sartorial qualities of the best tennis clothes for women and it’s hard not to be in the mood for a match, no matter the level of your tennis prowess.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Summer’s Best Heeled Sandals are Short and Sweet

From easy block heels to ’90s-inspired mules, kitten or low heel sandals have been a staple in the summer shoe repertoire for a few seasons. And they’re not going anywhere—the incredibly walkable alternative to sky-high stilettos seems like the ideal summer 2021 shoe. Even if you’ve been wearing flat shoes for the past year and a half, it’s time to dip your toes into wearing heels again and lower-heeled sandals make it all the easier to dive right in. Think of these styles like training wheels for heels.
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

Cool down this summer with Columbia’s ‘Freezer Dress’ on sale now

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Whether you live in sweltering hot temperatures or simply like to stay cool all year round, a light, breezy dress is essential. Luckily, Columbia’s PFG Freezer Dress is on sale now for $37.50 and comes in a palette of prints and fun colors.