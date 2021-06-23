Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

What to look for and what to do if your pet overheats

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QB81C_0adLPz4d00

SEATTLE — With temperatures nearing 100 degrees this weekend, it’s easy for your pet to overheat, which can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.

Here’s how to see those signs of heat exhaustion and what to do to reduce chances of heatstroke and death for your pooch:

The first signs of your dog having difficulty with the hot weather will include symptoms such as hyperventilation, excessive panting, dry gums, increase in saliva production, rapid or erratic heartbeat, confusion, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, and even rectal bleeding.

If you notice your pup with any of these symptoms, move them into a cooler area immediately.

Dogs with longer coats and short muzzles are more susceptible to the heat and may show any of those signs sooner than other breeds.

A dog’s normal temperature is 101.5 degrees and severe overheating begins around 106 degrees.

If your dog’s temperature reaches 106, contact your vet or nearest emergency center immediately.

Tips to help your pup manage the heat include putting cool wet towels over their neck, under their armpits and between their back legs.

You can also wet their ears and paw pads with cool water, or if you’re outside, a stream or pond can be used to help your pup cool down.

Always have fresh drinking water available, but never force your pup to drink water, as they may take it into their lungs.

If they refuse to drink, try wetting their tongue with water.

If your pup is overheating, do not give them ice cubes, as the sudden temperature change may shock your dog’s system.

Finally, if you do have to take your dog to the vet, just know your pet may receive oxygen, intravenous fluids and other treatments.

Severe overheating may lead to seizures or cardiac arrest.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
39K+
Followers
57K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Heat Exhaustion#Ice Cubes#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...