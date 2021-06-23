Massive Shark Spotted Off Long Island Shore

Freya was spotted off the coast of Long Island. Photo Credit: OCEARCH

A massive, near 900-pound shark, was spotted making the rounds off the coast of Long Island recently.

OCEARCH has been tracking Freya, an 11-foot sub-adult female white shark that has made its way north from North Carolina where it was first tagged until it was spotted near the Long Island Sound and Jersey Shore over the weekend.

As recently as Sunday, June 20, the shark was spotted by Fire Island and outside the Hamptons before she continued her journey north.

According to OCEARCH, Freya is likely following “huge schools” of fish that are working their way up the coast.

Chris Fischer, the founder of OCEARCH, said that the journey is “something to celebrate.”

“Our oceans in this region are rebounding after many years of conservation efforts by many organizations and continuing this trend will deliver an ocean full of life to future generations.”

