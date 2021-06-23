Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

The 10-Foot Inflatable Dock Hangout Has Room for Your Drinks, Cooler, and Friends

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
bestproducts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are endless pool floats to choose from for drifting, they may not be as sturdy as you’d like. If you want something that can hold more people and is more solid in the water, look no further than BOTE’s Inflatable Dock Hangout Classic. The circular float used Inflatable...

www.bestproducts.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floating Dock#Docks#Hangout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
LifestyleFood52

12 Best Coolers to Keep Your Drinks From Sweating

There’s no worse feeling than an ice-cold drink sweating it out or your favorite dip going down to room temp before you can finish them. And if you’re planning to see friends and family for backyard hangs or picnic dinners, it’s the last thing you need to ruin the good vibes.
ShoppingPopSugar

15 Cozy Outdoor Rugs That'll Turn Your Backyard Into a Hangout Dream

So you've finally set up your perfect outdoor space, but you're missing something and you're not quite sure what it is. Well it's probably an outdoor rug. While these might not be the first thing on your list to buy, you surely shouldn't skip them. Whether you have a big space with a cozy outdoor sectional or a small patio with a chair or two, these rugs can really bring the space together.
Norton, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

What’s in your cooler?

They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, but it’s what’s stashed away inside that really makes a beach day. Whether it’s a crisp new Yeti, or a beat-up old Igloo that’s seen more than its share of days at Norton Point, choosing the right goodies to put in your beach cooler is an important part of any sunny day getaway.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

10 best insulated flasks for drinking on the go

Insulated flasks became essential during lockdown – with all those socially distanced walks, we wanted vessels in which to put our tea, coffee, wine or water.But these are items that can serve you well into the future, too. A top-quality one will come in handy on camping trips or long journeys – wherever having a refreshing hot or cold drink is essential.The other bonus is that they are reusable and usually pretty durable, which means you only need to buy once and it’ll be useful for years to come. It also means you’ll waste less.We’ve tested around 15 different insulated...
Interior DesignWashington Post

Ditching the dining room for a family-friendly kitchen

When Missy and Lou Heinzer planned the renovation of their Arlington, Va., kitchen, they knew what they needed: something big enough and sturdy enough to stand up to the needs of three growing boys and their friends. They didn’t dream it would all come together in the midst of a pandemic.
Nutritionpraisedc.com

10 Foods & Drinks That Are Surprisingly Terrible For Your Heart

Being quarantined either altered your health in a positive direction or in a negative one. Figuring out this new life from the business and personal side can become overwhelming but your health should always come first. As you may know, what you eat plays about 70% in this losing weight venture and what’s on your plate can help maintain not only your muscles and curves but your heart as well. MSN spoke with cardiologist about how our diets relate to our hearts, “Heart-healthy foods contain nutrients that have been shown to benefit the cardiovascular system or reduce the risk of developing heart disease by lowering ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and blood triglycerides, reducing blood pressure, controlling weight and/or improving insulin sensitivity,” says Rania Batayneh, MPH, the owner of Essential Nutrition For You and the author of The One One One Diet.
Lifestylethemanual.com

The 10 Best Alkaline Water Options to Drink This 2021

If you haven’t stepped inside the wonderful world of alkaline water, well come on in, the door is open. Whether you’re the athletic type or enjoy sitting in your free time, consuming alkaline water is said to have more than a few health benefits than regular bottled water, which we’ll cover at the end — so stick around.
ShoppingPopSugar

30 Quirky and Cool Pool Floats — All $30 and Under!

Level up your summer 2021 on a budget with affordable pool floats that are totally Instagram-worthy. Whether you love to soak in the sun in your pool or spend your summer at the beach, a cute pool float is like an accessory that lets your personality shine. From adorable animal-themed floats to stylish loungers and tubes with trendy designs and patterns, we rounded up our favorite pool floats, all under $30. We found options for your ever-changing moods and aesthetics, so go ahead and treat yourself to a few of these stylish picks.
Time Out Global

Drink gin on the rooftop of the Spice Girls hotel

It might officially be called the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, but to pretty much everyone in London, it’s known as the Spice Girls hotel, thanks to its staircase, which had a starring role in the ‘Wannabe’ video. Sure, that might have been a quarter of a century ago, but if...
ElectronicsRunnersWorld

The 8 Best Evaporative Coolers for Your Home, Garage, or Patio

Unlike standard fans that simply blow out the same air that they take in, evaporative coolers also pass that air through special pads that have been soaked in cool water. This process evaporates the cool water into a gas, which lowers the temperature of the air as it blows out of the unit. Even though they’re also known as “swamp coolers,” evaporative coolers are most effective in dryer climates, since the humidity is already so low. Since evaporative coolers come in a wide range of sizes, we covered the gamut. Whether you need a compact unit for a bedroom or an extra-large model for your garage or patio, you'll find a cooler that fits your specific situation.
Food & DrinksABC7 Los Angeles

Grab your friends to take on this 10 lb. baked potato

Roy Burns Sr. opened Burns BBQ in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood in the early 1970s. His family carries on his rich barbecue legacy to this day, and that's why their motto is "Great BBQ Lives On!" Thrust into the national spotlight by a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown,"...
ShoppingReal Simple

I Tried the Cooling Comforter Shoppers Call "a Blissful Cloud of Comfort"—and It's Worth Every Penny

If you're in a relationship and want to learn how to better communicate with your spouse or figure out how to make working from home together a little easier, you can find help pretty easily. But if you want to find a way to miraculously cool the temperature of your human furnace of a partner at night, finding a solution can feel nearly impossible. (And you can't tell me this problem isn't common.)
Interior DesignTelegraph

Why the utility room has become the most desirable room in the home

In recent years, as open-plan kitchen and living rooms have become the norm, a separate utility space where you can hide the workings of family life has become increasingly desirable, and the pandemic has only intensified the appeal. The humble laundry room has taken up the mantle as one of the most coveted rooms in the house; so much so, Pinterest has seen a 35 per cent increase in searches year-on-year.
Animalsrealtor.com

How To Create a Hummingbird Hangout in Your Garden

Hummingbirds have long been considered a symbol of joy and happiness and are said to bring good luck and positive energy to those who encounter them. So why not keep the good vibes going by creating a hummingbird hangout in your garden that can ensure these beautiful creatures return year after year?
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

San Antonio hangout Bombay Bicycle Club to add outdoor bar in spacious 'Oak Room'

We believe every anniversary deserves a toast, but Bombay Bicycle Club is bringing the whole dang bar to celebrate one year of Oak Room success. A year ago, amid the peak of the COVID-29 pandemic, SA staple Bombay Bicycle Club debuted a spacious, 1,850-square-foot seating area they dubbed the Oak Room. This week, the burger and booze haven unveiled plans to add an outdoor bar to the area.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Piccadilly Institute every Friday // 8+ Rooms // Drink deals and More!

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Party with tickets from £3 and Student Drink Deals, 3 Floors, and 8 Rooms playing the best of House, Hip-Hop, RnB, EDM, and MORE!. Customer reviews of Piccadilly Institute every Friday // 8+ Rooms // Drink deals and More!. Average rating:. 0%. Music. Venue.
Behind Viral VideosOne Green Planet

10 Veganized TikTok Drinks You Need To Try!

Do you miss the milkshakes and Starbucks drinks and you used to enjoy before going vegan? Well, we’ve got you covered with these 10 veganized TikTok drink recipes, all in one place! These recipes are all created using healthy, plant-based ingredients to inspire you to focus on nutrition while still indulging and treating yourself! There are thousands of awesome vegan creators and recipes on TikTok, but here are just some that we have curated for you to try!