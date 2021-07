The Ohio Valley loves to celebrate the successes of its sons and daughters, particularly when they go on to earn acclaim at the national level. Wheeling’s C.J. Goodwin is a perfect example. A star athlete at The Linsly School, he has spent the past seven seasons in the NFL, and currently is a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Many folks in this region have followed him from his high school and college days to the biggest of the big stages in the NFL, when he played in Super Bowl LI for the Atlanta Falcons.