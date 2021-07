Been looking to dive into the agricultural RPG Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin with your Nintendo Switch? Now you can do so for cheaper!. The action adventure is now currently discounted at $27.99 USD (or 30% off) on the Switch eShop, from now until 7 July 2021. This is the first time the game has received a digital sale on the platform, so don’t hesitate if you’ve been waiting to grab it!