Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

AHF: Six Reasons Why WHO Chief Should Go

aidshealth.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the process to appoint a new Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) gets underway, United Nations Member States must consider a change in leadership at the WHO, according to AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS care globally. The appointment of the next WHO Director-General is slated for May 2022 after the current WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, completes his first term by the end of 2021.

www.aidshealth.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Health Assembly#International Politics#International Health#United Nations#Ahf Africa Bureau#Who#Pheic#Covax#The Who Executive Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...