AHF: Six Reasons Why WHO Chief Should Go

As the process to appoint a new Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) gets underway, United Nations Member States must consider a change in leadership at the WHO, according to AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS care globally. The appointment of the next WHO Director-General is slated for May 2022 after the current WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, completes his first term by the end of 2021.