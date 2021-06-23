Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Wednesdays on WMNF

By Staff
WMNF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Hooper is the first new-to-wmnf DJ to host so far in our new schedule. She will be with us from 6-9AM every Wednesday morning. Robin joins us with a degree in TV and Radio Broadcasting and hosted radio and TV programs in Ohio before joining WMNF. Janet Scherberger and...

www.wmnf.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Goodman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmnf#Radio Broadcasting#Tv Programs#Wmnf#Tampa Bay Times#Talking Animals#Latin Jazz Salsa#Latino#Isha Brian#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
Related
TV & VideosWMNF

Mondays On WMNF

Our new program schedule has officially kicked into gear. We got off to a great start in the morning with Grant Hart who just switched from her over night show Grave’s Pizza Party to Monday Mornings from 6-9am. Our NPA Block features some more familiar voices. As always, Amy Goodman’s...
TV & VideosWMNF

Weekends on WMNF

Rooftop Music(3-6AM) is a brand new show to WMNF and brings 70s and 80s dance music courtesy of DJ Sunny Black. Moving to a new spot and bringing some wonderful music to start your Saturday morning, Music of the Isles(6-7AM) will keep delivering your Celtic music fix. Sid and Alida...
Tampa, FLWMNF

Fridays on WMNF

Here’s a look at our first new and future Fridays on WMNF. Click on the links to listen to the shows On-Demand and learn more. Jason Rodriguez opened Friday with a new addition to the WMNF line up The Mixtape(2-4AM), followed by the return of Renna and one of the easiest shows to wake up to, Morning Energy(4-6AM).
Entertainmentksjd.org

Eric Deggans

'Summer Of Soul' Celebrates A 1969 Black Cultural Festival Eclipsed By Woodstock. From the funky, opening groove of the film's first song, Stevie Wonder's slinky jam on the Isley's Brothers' "It's Your Thing," it is obvious the new documentary Summer of Soul (...or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will be packed with little-seen, landmark live performances.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

SongWriter: the Rod Picott Interview

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and “answer songs” featuring Amanda Shires, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Mary Gauthier, Roxane Gay, and Joyce Carol Oates. Songwriter Rod Picott wrote a brand new song in response to his friend Nicholson Baker’s novel, The Anthologist for the most recent episode. Below is an edited version of the conversation Rod and I had about his and Nicholson’s work, and about the song he wrote.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Old Men Go to the Doctor

Three old men visited their doctor for their routine checkups. During their visit, the doctor threw a question to test their memory, but only one want could provide a unique answer. Three aged men, Eddie, Jenkins, and Martins, paid a visit to their local doctor for their routine memory test....
Musicbigtakeover.com

Inquisition of a Musical Chameleon: An Interview with Chris Connelly

I love the literacy that runs through Birthday Poems, not just the song’s subject matter but their narrative nature and even the rich titles. Do the words come first or is the process different every time?. Chris: I tend to work with a guitar on my lap, melody & words...
InternetPosted by
The Associated Press

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Speechless by Michael Knowles, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing) 3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 4. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio) 5. The...
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Janet Malcolm: Journalist and illuminating storyteller

Janet Malcolm, a journalist and critic whose elegant and incisive articles for the New Yorker explored issues of truth, objectivity, self-deceit and betrayal, most notably in the fraught relationship between writers and their subjects, has died aged 86. Malcolm combined meticulous reporting with a ruminative and slashing style, illuminating her...
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Lyric Repertory Company delivers superb Vosco Call tribute

LOGAN – The annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert has become the equivalent of a family reunion for past and present Lyric Repertory Company performers and their friends. That ad hoc family displayed a remarkable depth of talent Tuesday in a mixture of live and digitally recorded performances. While the concert’s...
Musicjazztimes.com

Nick Hakim & Roy Nathanson: Small Things (NYXO)

God bless Roy Nathanson. At 70, the saxophonist/poet has become the de facto representative of all that oddball jazz can offer via his work as a Lounge Lizard, as a co-founder of the Jazz Passengers, and whatever off-kilter noise his solo endeavors can fit in. This time, Nathanson has hooked up with alternative R&B vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Brooklynite Nick Hakim for the intimate angular soul-jazz of Small Things.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Transcendental Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. We again visit the inscrutable world of jazz-fusion. Guitarist John McLaughlin had played with Miles Davis and Tony Williams Lifetime and also released three solo records. In 1971 he gathered together Rick Laird on bass, Jan Hammer on keyboards, violinist Jerry Goodman and drummer Billy Cobham to form what he called The Mahavishnu Orchestra. McLaughlin was a follower of Indian guru Sri Chinmoy who had given him the name Mahavishnu.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DJs behind Emo Night Tampa have a new radio show on WMNF

Theo Severson and Chris Wood have DJed in tandem as the Crate Brothers for the better part of 15 years. Since 2015, they’ve been the force behind Emo Night Tampa. While there’s no return date yet for the live event at the Bricks, fans have another option in the meantime. Emo Night Tampa is debuting its own radio show on WMNF.
NFLgratefulweb.com

Watch: Nile Rodgers, Dave Matthews, Darius Rucker Perform At Inaugural Juneteenth UnityFest

On Saturday, June 19, the inaugural Juneteenth Unityfest presented by the Robert Randolph Foundation brought together a star-studded lineup of artists, influencers, activists and sponsors for a virtual festival. During the five-plus hour program, the live stream was seen by over 1.1 million viewers on several platforms including LiveXLive, Ebony.com and YouTube. Taking place just two days after Juneteenth was signed into law as a federal holiday, this year’s celebration was especially joyous and served as a tribute to the breadth and depth of Black culture and Juneteenth as a uniquely American experience. The entire festival is available now via the official website and YouTube until Monday, July 19. To view the program please visit: Robert Randolph Foundation YouTube Channel, LiveXLive or www.juneteenthunityfest.com.
MusicPopMatters

Beth Whitney Takes on Bob Dylan and God on ‘Into the Ground’

There was a time during the Great Folk Revival of the early 1960s when singers would put the verses of famous poets to music. Artists such as Joan Baez and Phil Ochs would croon the words of Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Noyes as if they were song lyrics. Others, most notably Paul Simon, would even change and modernize the contents. Simon’s version of Edward Arlington Robinson’s classic “Richard Cory” had the title character engage in political shenanigans and orgies on his yacht instead of the genteel pleasures of the original. Simon improved the already great work by making it more timely.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Guy Walks into a Bar

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a guy who walked into a bar and realized that he was alone. However, he soon started getting a barrage of compliments about his looks. One day, a man walks into a bar to enjoy a drink and catch the game. However, upon entering the bar, he realized he was the only one present. He is surprised but heads to the bar to get his drink.
Musicsyncopatedtimes.com

Pete Malinverni & Juliet Kurtzman • Candlelight (Love In The Time Of Cholera)

Pete Malinverni is a jazz pianist who has led 15 albums of his own and is normally heard in modern jazz settings. Juliet Kurtzman is a classical violinist who has performed with many symphony orchestras. Recently they collaborated for their duet album Candlelight. Rather than play modern jazz or classical,...
Musicwkar.org

Gloria Estefan: Sangre Yoruba | Great Performances

Fri. Jul. 9 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Adventure through three of Brazil’s most influential cities with the GRAMMY-winning singer. She explores the origins of its music through its people and offers an inside look at the creation of her new Brazilian-influenced album. Watch each episode at...
Books & LiteratureHickory Daily Record

Review: 'The Great Mistake,' by Jonathan Lee

——— Jonathan Lee writes engrossing novels about public tragedies and private dilemmas, fusing vivid character studies with understated humor and aphoristic turns of phrase. The 40-year-old Brit's latest, a meticulous portrait of a real-life New York power broker, is further confirmation that he's among the best writers working today. "The...