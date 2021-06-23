Cancel
New York City, NY

Tourist attacked with bottle on subway

By CNN Newsource
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WCBS) — As the mayor tries to woo tourists back to New York City, a visitor from Colombia shared her cautionary tale after an unprovoked attack on the subway landed her in the hospital. The 27-year-old tourist asked CBS2 to conceal her identity. Through a translator, she described...

Bill De Blasio
New York City, NY

MTA unveils its ‘futuristic’ new train model in NYC

New York City’s newest train model was unveiled in Brooklyn Thursday — and the faster cars will provide a “dramatic upgrade” to subway services across the city, the MTA vowed. The R211s, built in Nebraska by Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki, will replace the 46-year-old R46 model in 2022, officials said. The...
Manhattan, NY

Tourist, 66, hit with metal pipe in unprovoked attack in midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 66-year-old man was struck with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack near Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan, police said Thursday. The tourist was walking with family near W. 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when a homeless man came up and hit him on the head with the pipe, according to police.
New York City, NY

Internet in Bloom for The Layperson

At the end of 2020, Chicago police reported more than 750 murders, a jump of more than 50% compared with 2019. By mid-December, Los Angeles saw a 30% increase over the previous year with 322 homicides. There were 437 homicides in New York City by Dec. 20, nearly 40% more than the previous year.
Manhattan, NY

Homeless man attacks tourist with metal pipe near Times Square

A tourist from South America was attacked by a homeless person who hit him in the head with a metal pipe near Manhattan’s Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal Wednesday. The 66-year-old man, who is from Colombia, was walking with his family at West 40th Street and 8th Avenue at 11:40 a.m. when Wayne Lawton Welds allegedly approached him from behind and whacked him on the head with the blunt object, police said.
Traffic

The Subway Booth Cash Clash

Although the subway system is back to running 24 hours a day, you still can’t walk up to a station booth and hand an agent a few bucks to purchase a MetroCard. That basic transaction was suspended in March 2020, when the MTA put a pause on person-to-person cash payments. And last week, an MTA official said the agency has no plans to resume cash handling at booths — a comment the MTA quickly walked back after cries of war against low-income riders. (Eleven to 14 percent of transit customers pay cash, in most cases because they do not have bank accounts.) Another representative of the agency stressed a day later that “no decision has been made” on the issue, but the notion ignited so much outrage that elected officials are now working to make cash sales at booths permanent.
Fox News

After Times Square shooting, NYC grappling with crime spree as tourists make plans, commuters return to work

After being shrouded by concerns surrounding the coronavirus for more than a year, New York City and public officials have largely overcome the need for pandemic-related protections but are instead feeling the pressure to secure the Big Apple’s major hubs, most recently Times Square, for tourists and people returning to work as the city is confronted with a crime spree.
New York City, NY

PPE left to rot outside state-run nursing home in Queens, report claims

NEW YORK - A huge supply of PPE is reportedly worthless after being left to rot outside of a Queens nursing home for months, according to a new report. The City says that nearly 1,000 boxes of supplies, like medical gowns, masks, and was rendered unusable from rot and mildew outside of the New York State Veterans' Home at St. Albans.
Manhattan, NY

Homeless man strikes woman with belt outside NBC Studios: NYPD

A homeless man allegedly whacked a 21-year-old woman with a leather belt in an unprovoked attack outside NBC Studios Tuesday morning, cops said. Kamal Walker, 25, came up behind his unsuspecting victim and struck her in the lower back and left arm in front of the network’s building on West 49th Street near Fifth Avenue around 7:45 a.m., authorities said.
Daily News

SEE IT: Croc-kicking customer slashes Brooklyn bodega workers

Once the crocs came off, it was on! An unruly customer at a Brooklyn bodega slashed two workers during a no-holds-barred brawl caught on video, police said Tuesday. The fists started flying inside the Moon Deli on Atlantic Ave. near Eastern Parkway in Brownsville after the angry patron complained to an employee at 8:15 a.m. Monday, cops said. Moments later, the customer is caught on camera ...
New York City, NY

An accessible subway, in reach

The movement to make transit more inclusive and rider-friendly isn’t a new one. Organizations like ours have been fighting for decades to elevate the voices of all transit riders, especially those that too often go unheard — such as people with disabilities, seniors and parents with young children. We haven’t always agreed with the MTA’s approach to making the system more accessible, but today, and in the ongoing fight to make the system open and welcoming for all, we find ourselves allied strongly with them on a key issue.