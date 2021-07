England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating Germany 1-0 at Wembley. In a match low on quality or craft, Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal of the game, before Harry Kane doubled England’s lead. Thomas Muller missed a sitter late on, in what is likely his final game for Germany, and England have advanced to the last eight of Euro 2020, where they will play Sweden or Ukraine next.