Following the premiere today, are you curious to learn more about Evil season 2 episode 2 at Paramount+?. If there is some sort of confusion as to how the remaining episodes will air, we do understand that for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that the show’s season 2 premiere came almost out of nowhere today! While it was announced weeks ago, we do think there are a number of people unaware that the CBS show moved to a streaming service. It may be lost in the shuffle already amidst some of the finales that are out there — this has been, by far, one of the weirdest TV seasons we’ve seen.