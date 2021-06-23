Cancel
National Hydration Day!

By Timmy!!!
 9 days ago
First off... yes, I know the above picture is of a guy drinking Absolute Vodka, but, just hear me out. Maybe, just maybe, it's actually water! Think about it, how many times have you thought about sneaking booze into work, movie theater, hospital, court, daycare, etc. You think to yourself "Hmm, vodka is clear, water is clear, who would know?" Why can't that happen in reverse? Well, maybe this Seahawk fan knows that he's going to be out partying for a quite a while enjoying a late night, but doesn't want his friends teasing him. Maybe he put water in his vodka bottle. He's smart & he's staying hydrated! I'm sure that's not the case for this picture, but who am I to judge!?!

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

