Big Rapids, MI

Grab Your Morning Coffee At The Backroom In Big Rapids

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
 8 days ago
Tucked away in the back of Toppings Frozen Yogurt shop, the cozy little coffee shop has a fireplace, wifi, and plenty of seating! Located right off of the Ferris State University’s campus, it is a popular spot for students, locals, and people just traveling through the area! The best part is they use local Michigan coffee beans to brew their caffeinated beverages.

They have quite the variety of coffees and teas, breakfast options, and sweet treats. And if you’re in the mood for a cold treat, their frozen yogurt bar is quite extensive. After all, it’s in their name ‘Toppings’ where the options are unlimited! And they don’t just sell froyo here, bubble tea is their popular specialty! With so many flavors to choose from, you can even make your own!

Check them out today!

9&10 News

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

