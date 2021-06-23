Grab Your Morning Coffee At The Backroom In Big Rapids

Tucked away in the back of Toppings Frozen Yogurt shop, the cozy little coffee shop has a fireplace, wifi, and plenty of seating! Located right off of the Ferris State University’s campus, it is a popular spot for students, locals, and people just traveling through the area! The best part is they use local Michigan coffee beans to brew their caffeinated beverages.

They have quite the variety of coffees and teas, breakfast options, and sweet treats. And if you’re in the mood for a cold treat, their frozen yogurt bar is quite extensive. After all, it’s in their name ‘Toppings’ where the options are unlimited! And they don’t just sell froyo here, bubble tea is their popular specialty! With so many flavors to choose from, you can even make your own!

Check them out today!