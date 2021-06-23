Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back to learning: Tips to avoid a heavy load

Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The classroom environment changed tremendously throughout the pandemic, with many children studying at home full- or part-time. This meant additional gear for many, such as tablets and workbooks, while some items like backpacks went unused while studying remotely. As millions of students head back to the classroom for the start of the 2021/22 school year, backpacks will be a necessity again, and experts have some advice to ensure a safer start to the school year.

www.thehour.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Textbook#School Supplies#Bpt#Faaos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
KidsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

7 great tips for kids to avoid certain injuries this summer

Now that kids are on summer vacation in New Jersey, it's time for them to enjoy playing outdoors again. But with that comes some common injuries that orthopedic surgeons often see, typically associated with summer sports. Dr. Mark Rieger, an pediatric orthopedic surgeon at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center in Cedar...
HealthPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

These tips may help you avoid a heat-related illness

The West is currently experiencing a massive heat wave that’s setting record daily high temperatures across the region, resulting in more than 40 million Americans in eight states being under heat warnings. While people may power up their air conditioners and blast their fans to escape the heat, places such...
Columbus, OHcolumbusparent.com

Tips to Help Students Avoid the Summer Slide

Summer’s here and your kids are happy—there’s no school, more free time and, if Mom or Dad allow it, even a later bedtime. But there’s also a need to keep skills sharp so kids head back to school in August ready for the new academic year. If you’re looking for...
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

7 Safety Tips to Avoid a Grilling Accident

Backyard grilling is a warm-weather tradition, but unfortunately it’s rife with opportunities for accident and injury. In its most recent statistics, the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) reports that every year in the U.S., grills cause more than 10,000 house and outdoor fires. These grilling accidents lead to emergency room visits, hospitalizations and even fatalities, along with $150 million annually in property damage.
Home & Gardenwhatsupmag.com

Spring Cleaning Tips - Avoiding Damage or Injury

Spring cleaning is an annual rite of passage for many homeowners. After a long winter it’s time to get outdoors, enjoy the spring sun, & the wash away the grime. Unfortunately, we sometimes do more damage than good. Worse yet, every year homeowners sustain injuries while maintaining their homes. Here are some tips to reduce the risk of damage & injury during spring cleaning projects.
PoliticsPosted by
News19 WLTX

Tips on how to avoid mosquito bites

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you find yourself outdoors in the South in the summer, you know how pesky mosquitoes can be. So the state of South Carolina is offering tips on who to combat the insects during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. The state health department, DHEC, says there are...
AnimalsWNYT

DEC offers tips to avoid bear conflicts

The DEC is once again urging New Yorkers to avoid conflict with bears. The agency says summer is a busy time for bears, so they want to pass along some tips to avoid negative interaction. Secure your garbage inside, or in a locked outbuilding. Remove your bird feeders. Clean the...
LifestyleYakima Herald Republic

5 Tips for How to Pack a Carry-On and Avoid Baggage Fees

If you’re flying again after a year’s hiatus, don’t forget that checked luggage costs an average of $40 per bag on many airlines. By fitting everything into a carry-on suitcase, an individual traveler can save at least $80 round trip. A family of four can save $320. Wouldn’t you rather spend that money on a great dinner or two or three extra nights in your hotel?
Workoutstetongravity.com

3 Tips For Getting Back on the Trails

Whether you are single, married or have kids running around the house, maintaining an active lifestyle is challenging for many adults. If this describes you, these three recommendations can help you stay fit so you can keep up with friends, family and the activities you love. 1. Exercise. Staying fit...
EnvironmentWCBC Radio

Marylanders urged to follow safety tips to avoid heat-related illness

The Maryland Department of Health is alerting residents of rising temperatures forecast this week. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index will be in the 100s today and tomorrow. Marylanders should follow safety tips and take precautions to avoid illness due to extreme heat. "Warmer temperatures are here...
Washington, DCWJLA

Tips to avoid a bumpy ride on your post-pandemic vacation

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — The world is opening up and millions of Americans are itching to hit the skies in what is sure to be a post-pandemic travel boom. But there’s a lot to consider before packing your bag. Kelly Rizzo, host of Eat Travel Rock, offered tips to make your trip a little easier.
Houlton, MEthecounty.me

Daycare students learn fire prevention tips

HOULTON, Maine — Youngsters at Susan Sewell’s Daycare in Houlton received a special visit from members of the Houlton Fire Department Thursday to learn fire prevention safety tips. The group of about 22 children became honorary fire deputies for the day, complete with red plastic fire helmets, as Houlton Fire...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Is your fireworks display safe? Tips to avoid a trip to the ER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Day means fireworks. Fireworks mean fun explosions. However, explosions can also hurt. Although that seems straightforward enough, thousands of people each year still require medical care due to accidents, unsafe practices and illegal firecracker use. About 2,500 people were injured in 2019, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website. Nine-hundred of those injuries came from simple sparklers. Eighteen people were killed in 2020, up from 12 the year before.
EconomyThrive Global

Todd Franzen Shares His Best Success Habits & Tips To Avoiding Burnout!

Todd Franzen has always been an entrepreneur. From the earliest days when he posted signs in the neighborhood to fix bicycles to building a 20,000 sq ft office/warehouse building. He was building for McDonalds, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s and many others by the time he was in his mid 20s. He lost everything due to alcoholism by the time he was 30.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Effective Tips To Reduce Website & Mobile App Load Time

Improving the speed of your website is important for better users experience and also for higher search engine rankings. Google announced that they are now including website speed in their search ranking algorithms. Now you need to monitor how your website is loading and figure out why it’s loading slowly...
Kidscherokeephoenix.org

Tips to Keep Kids Learning and Having Fun All Summer Long

(StatePoint) – With the encouragement and support of parents, a love of learning can begin early and last a lifetime. To inspire kids to have fun while learning this summer, consider the following tips:. • Reward Curiosity: Children are naturally curious, and the way you respond to their questions, stories,...
Sciencearxiv.org

Jet tomography in heavy ion collisions with deep learning

Deep learning techniques have the power to identify the degree of modification of high energy jets traversing deconfined QCD matter on a jet-by-jet basis. Such knowledge allows us to study jets based on their initial, rather than final energy. We show how this new technique provides unique access to the genuine configuration profile of jets over the transverse plane of the nuclear collision, both with respect to their production point and their orientation. Effectively removing the selection biases induced by final-state interactions, one can in this way analyse the potential azimuthal anisotropies of jet production associated to initial-state effects. Additionally, we demonstrate the capability of our new method to locate with remarkable precision the production point of a dijet pair in the nuclear overlap region, in what constitutes an important step forward towards the long term quest of using jets as tomographic probes of the quark-gluon plasma.
ScienceAPS physics

Learning and Avoiding Disorder in Multimode Fibers

Multimode optical fibers (MMFs) have gained renewed interest in the past decade, emerging as a way to boost optical communication data rates in the context of an expected saturation of current single-mode fiber-based networks. They are also attractive for endoscopic applications, offering the possibility to achieve a similar information content as multicore fibers, but with a much smaller footprint, thus reducing the invasiveness of endoscopic procedures. However, these advances are hindered by the unavoidable presence of disorder that affects the propagation of light in MMFs and limits their practical applications. We introduce here a general framework to study and avoid the effect of disorder in wave-based systems and demonstrate its application for multimode fibers. We experimentally find an almost complete set of optical channels that are resilient to disorder induced by strong deformations. These deformation principal modes are obtained by only exploiting measurements for weak perturbations harnessing the generalized Wigner-Smith operator. We explain this effect by demonstrating that, even for a high level of disorder, the propagation of light in MMFs can be characterized by just a few key properties. These results are made possible thanks to a precise and fast estimation of the modal transmission matrix of the fiber which relies on a model-based optimization using deep learning frameworks.