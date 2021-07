Chiloquin Fire and ODF are on scene of a new fire start in the area of Blue Pool Way in Chiloquin. The fire is in the area south of Blue Pool Way toward the river. ODF is asking for dozer equipment and aircraft support. The fire is currently estimated at 1/2 acre and spreading. Several small structures and vehicles are reported to be burning, and the fire has already spread into the surrounding area. KCSO is responding for possible evacuations on Blue Pool Way as several structures are now threatened.