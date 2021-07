BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — From her office, twice a month, Adrianna Jordan has played the dual role of Bridgeport Township manager and Internet traffic police. When she assumed the manager role in October 2020, Jordan shifted Board of Trustees meetings into a virtual setting where participants could practice social distancing during the pandemic. In that space, her duties included operating a virtual platform where she helped constituents participate in their local government while simultaneously ensuring an episode of “Family Guy” — or any other TV or radio program playing in the background at a citizen’s home — did not interfere with township business.