Police arrest Fitchburg teens wanted for June 6 robbery

Police arrested three teenagers in Madison on Thursday, June 10, including two who were wanted as suspects in a June 6 robbery in Fitchburg. Officers from the Fitchburg and Madison police departments converged on a residence in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive in Madison around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 10, after three teenagers were believed to have been involved in a recent crime spree were spotted entering the home, according to a Friday, June 11, City of Fitchburg Police Department news release.