North Korea Has Collapsed: The Headline You Don’t Want to Ever See

By Harry Kazianis
19fortyfive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarvation, loose nukes, chaos, and even a Chinese intervention are all likely. What is left to say at this point when it comes to that “Hermit Kingdom” everyone loves to hate? North Korea, or also known as the so-called Democratic People’s Republic, is the ultimate Pandora’s Box and every president’s worst nightmare: A-bombs, chemical toxins, biological weapons and missiles to lob them all over the world—including now at the continental United States. And Pyongyang knows how to get the news cycle to turn its way—thanks to making Northeast Asia shake with nuclear weapons tests.

www.19fortyfive.com
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

No pets, no cowboys: North Korea’s new political restrictions

North Korea it is one of the richest countries in the world, according to the latest report that the International Monetary Fund published last April. This wealth is not linked to the freedom of its citizens and, far from it, to the fact that the poverty of Korean society is not a constant compared to its supreme leader Kim Jong Un.
Military19fortyfive.com

North Korea’s Mini Submarines Are Simply Terrifying

North Korea’s submarine fleet – one of the world’s largest – personifies some of the defining features of the North Korean military as a whole. As a subset of the larger submarine fleet, North Korea’s many coastal and mini-submarines, in particular, stand out as intriguing encapsulations of some of the North Korean military’s important characteristics.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready for This: How North Korea Could Wage a ‘Swarm’ War

The North Korean People’s Air Force is predominantly composed of Soviet jet designs from the 1950s, or at least their Chinese clones, plus a smaller number of aircraft from the 1970s and 1980s. However, the most numerous aircraft in North Korean service is even more antiquated: a single-engine biplane transport that first flew in 1947. North Korea operates over three hundred An-2 and Y-5 biplane transports in at least six regiments, and they play a key role in its military strategy.
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

Why Kim Jong-un is waging war on slang, jeans and foreign films

North Korea has recently introduced a sweeping new law which seeks to stamp out any kind of foreign influence – harshly punishing anyone caught with foreign films, clothing or even using slang. But why?. Yoon Mi-so says she was 11 when she first saw a man executed for being caught...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

North Korea's Kim admits food situation 'tense'

Kim Jong Un has admitted that North Korea's food situation is "tense", state media reported Wednesday, sounding the alarm in a country that suffered a devastating famine in the 1990s in which hundreds of thousands died. The impoverished country, which is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages. And last year the coronavirus pandemic and a series of summer storms and floods added yet more pressure on the flagging economy. At a plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Kim said the economy improved this year, with industrial output growing 25 percent from a year earlier, the official KCNA news agency reported Wednesday.
ChinaInternational Business Times

North Korea News: Kim Jong Un Gives Warning Of Food Shortages, Extended Lockdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday addressed the country's struggling economy, issuing a rare and "tense" warning of a possible food shortage and an extension of COVID-19 restrictions. North Korea's economy has withered away due to the pandemic, a closed-off border blocking major trade from China and devastating...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Military19fortyfive.com

North Korea’s Secret Underground Tunnels Should Terrify the U.S. Military

On November 15, 1974 a squad of South Korean soldiers stationed near Korangpo-ri, on the Korean demilitarized zone, noticed steam rising from the earth’s surface near to where they were camped out. Lt. Col. Michael Wikan, who served as a G-3 operations officer in Korea, recounted what happened next in...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un Flips Out Over Unspecified COVID ‘Crisis’ in North Korea

Some top officials of the North Korean regime are in deep trouble. According to Reuters, Kim Jong Un has released a furious statement chastising members of his government after a mysterious and unspecified lapse in the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A report from state media channel KCNA said: “[Kim] mentioned that senior officials in charge of important state affairs neglected the implementation of the important decisions of the Party... and thus caused a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences.” Several officials were reportedly fired at a meeting this week over the unknown pandemic error. Despite the damning statement, North Korea still officially claims that it has recorded zero cases of the coronavirus.
Asia19fortyfive.com

Is North Korea Headed Towards Starvation?

With the food situation in North Korea continuing to appear perilous, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly looking to begin large-scale grain distribution to North Koreans. Evidence of a possible food crisis in North Korea has been mounting in recent weeks, with one South Korean think tank reporting...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic...
Worlddallassun.com

North Koreans shown 'heartbroken' over Kim Jong Un's weight

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 29 (ANI): North Korean state television aired an unusual interview on Friday in which a Pyongyang resident said he and others living in the capital were "heartbroken" to see how much weight the country's leader Kim Jong Un had lost. CNN reported that Kim was recently...
World94.3 Jack FM

North Koreans worry over ’emaciated’ Kim Jong Un, state media says

SEOUL (Reuters) – Everyone in North Korea is heartbroken over leader Kim Jong Un’s apparent weight loss, said an unidentified resident of Pyongyang quoted on the country’s tightly controlled state media, after watching recent video footage of Kim. The rare public comment on Kim’s health come after foreign analysts noted...
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

North Korea calls attention to new beachside 'holiday camp'

June 28 (UPI) -- North Korea is highlighting a beach resort in new publicity material that promotes the Thongchon Holiday Camp for Diplomatic Corps in Kangwon Province, in a move that appeared to be targeting international travelers. Pyongyang's Foreign Languages Publishing House issued a new pictorial that features a pristine...