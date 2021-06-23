North Korea Has Collapsed: The Headline You Don’t Want to Ever See

Some top officials of the North Korean regime are in deep trouble. According to Reuters, Kim Jong Un has released a furious statement chastising members of his government after a mysterious and unspecified lapse in the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A report from state media channel KCNA said: “[Kim] mentioned that senior officials in charge of important state affairs neglected the implementation of the important decisions of the Party... and thus caused a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences.” Several officials were reportedly fired at a meeting this week over the unknown pandemic error. Despite the damning statement, North Korea still officially claims that it has recorded zero cases of the coronavirus.