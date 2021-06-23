‘Dragon Ball Z’ review

It’s no shock that Dragon Ball Z is one of the most popular anime series of all time, spanning nearly 300 episodes in just Dragon Ball Z alone, let alone Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and the movies. The series has an absolute boatload of characters, from protagonists to anti-heroes, to straight up evil villains. While we are technically supposed to root for the good guys – the Z Fighters – there have been some cases where the villain is just so likeable that you can’t help but want them to succeed in some capacity. So, out of all of the major Dragon Ball Z villains, which one is the most and which one is the least likeable? Find out now on Dragon Ball Z! Keep in mind, these villain rankings are also purely based on the characters’ Dragon Ball Z appearances and will not be based on appearances in Dragon Ball GT, or Dragon Ball Super, with the exception of one character.