More seniors may have undiagnosed dementia than previously thought

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 1 in 10 older adults in a large national survey who were found to have cognitive impairment consistent with dementia reported a formal medical diagnosis of the condition. Using data from the Health and Retirement Study to develop a nationally representative sample of roughly 6 million Americans age 65 or older, researchers at the University of Michigan, North Dakota State University and Ohio University found that 91% of people with cognitive impairment consistent with dementia told questioners they had no formal medical diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

