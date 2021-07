McAfee says he has no cryptocurrency. He also says that the allegations against them are exaggerated. John McAfee who is currently detained in Spain after being charged with tax evasion said that he has been left with no regrets despite dismissal of his crypto fortune. The computer programmer posted in his recent tweet saying that the US thinks that he has hidden some digital assets, which is not the case. The former (CEO) of software company McAfee disclosed that he has not invested anything in the digital assets.