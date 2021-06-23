Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds, Federer, Serena 7th
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) has been named the top seed at Wimbledon as he seeks his 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women's side. The Australian hasn't played since retiring from her second-round match at the French Open due to the flareup of an upper-leg injury. The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.