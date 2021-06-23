Cancel
Cell Phones

Nokia Brings the Budget-Friendly G20 to the US

 8 days ago

Nokia is finally bringing its affordable G20 to the US, promising two years of updates and a battery designed to last as long as three days on a single charge. The Nokia G20 is the latest of Nokia's smartphones to make the jump to the US market, and it's one that consumers may want to keep an eye on if they are looking for an affordable option. According to ArsTechnica, the G20 will retail for just $199 and include up to three days of battery life when fully charged. It is currently set to arrive in the US on July 1.

