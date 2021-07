Kobe Bryant, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The player that the Chicago Bulls look to build around for and foremost this year is star shooting guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls have a solid foundation built for their starting five heading into next season, namely with the trio of LaVine, star center Nikola Vucevic, and rookie forward Patrick Williams. LaVine leads the way for that group, and hopefully, next year will end the drought for both him and the Bulls.