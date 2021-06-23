Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS - Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state that launched the movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates is concluding its program still unable to crack the 50% vaccination threshold. Wednesday’s winners of the program launched by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last month will include an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who’ll receive a full college scholarship. The Ohio Lottery was scheduled to name the winners at the end of the lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show. About 5.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or about 47% of the population.

Person
Mike Dewine
