How Discovery Makes Money

U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs in June as private sector hiring finally broke out, but the unemployment rate drifted higher to 5.9%, up from 5.8% in May. The job gains were better than expected following two consecutive months of fewer job gains than anticipated, and may be a sign that more Americans are ready to return to the work force amid more vaccinations and the full reopening of the economy. Around 70% of the jobs lost due to the pandemic have returned so far, but there are still 6.8 million to go.