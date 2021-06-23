How Discovery Makes Money
Discovery Inc. (DISCA) is a global media company that provides content through a variety of different distribution platforms, including pay-TV, broadcast television, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriptions. Its content spans a wide range of genres, such as natural history, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, and more. Some of Discovery's prominent television brands include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and Science. The company primarily generates revenue through the sale of advertising, distribution fees, and subscription services.www.investopedia.com