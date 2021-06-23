Cancel
How Discovery Makes Money

By Matthew Johnston
Investopedia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery Inc. (DISCA) is a global media company that provides content through a variety of different distribution platforms, including pay-TV, broadcast television, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscriptions. Its content spans a wide range of genres, such as natural history, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, and more. Some of Discovery's prominent television brands include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and Science. The company primarily generates revenue through the sale of advertising, distribution fees, and subscription services.

www.investopedia.com
BusinessLight Reading

Verizon, Disney+ declare open season on streaming

Verizon Communications has connected with The Walt Disney Company on a trial of a new open caching system aimed at improving streaming efficiency and addressing issues such as freezing or buffering. The test, initially focused on the delivery of the Disney+ streaming service on Verizon's fiber-based Fios network, will eventually...
TV & VideosSFGate

Execs From A&E, ViacomCBS, Cinedigm, Roku Channel & Amagi Join Panel on Fast TV

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, content strategy and global partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), co-founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, director, content acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP content licensing and business development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification — The Exploding Opportunity of FAST TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

The Latest SVOD Entry: An Allen Media Group Info Brand

The rise of subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) digital platforms is not only attention-getting but increasingly lucrative for media companies seeking to capture the consumer that’s rapidly shifting from linear to digital content delivery vehicles. Among the SVOD players making noise is Disney+, with discovery+, Paramount+ and Peacock among the...
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google sends out free Chromecast w/Google TV emails to YouTube TV subscribers

If you’re a “loyal” YouTube TV subscriber, now would be a good time to scour through the Promotions tab in your primary Gmail account. I myself have yet to go all-in with YouTube TV but we were tipped to the promotion by a lucky user on Twitter who received the promotional email just this afternoon. As you can see in the screenshot below, users who receive the email are entitled to the latest Chromecast with Google TV at no charge from the Google Store.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Team17 acquires educational games studio StoryToys for $26.5m

Team17 has announced the acquisition of TouchPress, the parent company of educational games developer and publisher StoryToys. The initial consideration for the acquisition is $26.5 million, with an additional $22.5 million if the studio hits certain targets within three years. StoryToys was founded in 2011 and specialises in educational mobile...
Moviesimdb.com

Ice Cube Fights Warner Bros. Over New ‘Friday’ Movie: Script Battles, Ownership Rights, and More

A new report from The Wall Street Journal reveals a heated battle between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. over “Last Friday,” the fourth film in the “Friday” comedy franchise that has been in development for nearly a decade. The two parties agreed to develop “Last Friday” in 2012, with Cube reportedly to be paid $11 million. Disagreements over the script and other issues have delayed the sequel over the years.
EconomyInvestopedia

U.S. Employers Added 850,00 Jobs in June

U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs in June as private sector hiring finally broke out, but the unemployment rate drifted higher to 5.9%, up from 5.8% in May. The job gains were better than expected following two consecutive months of fewer job gains than anticipated, and may be a sign that more Americans are ready to return to the work force amid more vaccinations and the full reopening of the economy. Around 70% of the jobs lost due to the pandemic have returned so far, but there are still 6.8 million to go.
BusinessInvestorPlace

The New AT&T Looks Like The Old AT&T — And That’s a Good Thing

The story on AT&T (NYSE:T) used to go something like this: T stock has morphed into a diversified telecom and media company in recent years. The acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner created a company that Alexander Graham Bell couldn’t possibly comprehend. The DirecTV acquisition in 2015 was ill-timed, as...
TV & VideosNews Channel 25

Scripps Network Division announces launch of TrueReal and Defy TV

In the nearly 6 months since the Scripps Networks Division has been a part of The E.W. Scripps Company, it has accomplished a lot including its most recent launch of TrueReal and Defy TV. TrueReal and Defy TV carry some of the most popular unscripted shows including "Storage Wars," "Married...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Weather Channel Plans to Launch Streaming-Video Service in Q4

The company behind cable’s ubiquitous Weather Channel outlined plans to launch a new subscription-video service in the fourth quarter that will also serve up news and entertainment content from other sources. Allen Media Group, the company backed by entrepreneur Byron Allen that operates The Weather Channel, said the new service,...
Electronicsmediapost.com

Vizio-Led OAR Addressable TV Effort Certifies 7 Ad-Tech Partners

The Vizio-led Open Addressable Ready (OAR) effort -- which promotes and scales up national addressable TV campaigns -- says seven key technology partners have met certification specifications. The list includes LTN Global, Beachfront, FreeWheel, Invidi, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach. Recently, Vizio said it exceed 11.2 million U.S. addressable TVs...
Cell Phonesksgf.com

Digital Products

Display ads go across all devices, appearing on websites or apps, using targeting strategies. Target consumers based on a geographic area and layered with four different image targeting strategies: Behavioral, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Retargeting, and Keyword. Eye-catching and visually appealing. Pair with Radio, TV/Cable, PPC/Ad Words. Can help gain in-store...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Research: Netflix leads European scripted content

Research from Ampere Analysis shows that Netflix has become the largest single commissioner of new European scripted content. This represents one of the strongest indicators of the global changes in production market dynamics and represents a boon for European producers as the region becomes increasingly important for global streamers. While...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Magnite acquires CTV ad-tech firm SpringServe

Sell-side advertising platform Magnite is acquiring SpringServe, an ad serving platform for connected TV (CTV). SpringServe’s technology manages multiple aspects of video advertising for CTV publishers such as inventory routing, customised ad experiences, and advanced podding logic. A tight technical integration between ad serving and programmatic capabilities reduces complexity, improves inventory management between multiple parties, enhances functionality, and can reduce costs.
TV Showsmakeuseof.com

How to Use Subtitles, Captions, and Audio Descriptions in the Apple TV App

Watching movies and TV is a common leisure activity for many people. To make them accessible to everyone, content is often presented with optional sign language interpreters, captions, descriptive video services, and audio descriptions. Apple has been known to go to great lengths to make its technology accessible to everyone—including...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

VIZIO (VZIO) Announces Certifications For Open Addressable Ready Tech Ecosystem

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, INVIDI, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach have met the technology specifications of the Open Addressable Ready (OAR) specifications and are certified by VIZIO for successfully enabling addressable campaigns. This announcement comes on the heels of VIZIO surpassing 11.2 million addressable TVs across the U.S. and successfully launching live addressable TV ad campaigns with top TV networks.