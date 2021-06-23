Cancel
Military

U.S. Navy takes command of NATO's mine countermeasures group

By Ed Adamczyk
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzpYR_0adLMK9900
U.S. Navy Capt. Sam Brasfield, C, assumed command of the standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One in a ceremony on June 19. Photo courtesy of NATO

June 23 (UPI) -- With a ceremony aboard the USS Mount Whitney, the U.S. Navy assumed command of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 for the first time.

Cmdr. Jan Wijchers of the Royal Netherlands Navy handed over the command to Capt. Sam Brasfield of the U.S. Navy, who will use the German Navy's FGS Elbe as his flagship, a NATO statement on Tuesday said.

The group, formed in 1973, is one of four standing NATO maritime groups.

SNMCMG1 includes six minesweeper vessels from various countries in a mine countermeasures immediate reaction force to provide NATO with an immediate operational response capability, according to the alliance.

It also is deployed as an on-call maritime force of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force.

"It is a huge honor and privilege to stand before you today taking command of this Group," Brasfield said at the June 19 change-of-command ceremony in Kiel, Germany.

"SNMCMG1 is a multi-national integrated force that demonstrates a constant and visible reminder of the alliance's solidarity and cohesion. This is the first time the U.S. will lead a SNMCMG, demonstrating our resolve and commitment in supporting NATO," Brasfield said.

In the six months under the command of the Royal Netherlands Navy, the group covered nearly 12,000 nautical miles, executed five mine countermeasure operations and found 89 historical ordnances in reducing the risk for maritime activities in the Baltic and North Seas, according to the U.S. Navy.

The group also participated in two major naval exercises and visited 18 ports.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

