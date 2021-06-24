Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘I’ll spend the rest of my life in prison’: John McAfee said he feared extradition to US days before death

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ts74H_0adLMINh00

Antivirus creator John McAfee said he feared spending the rest of his life in prison just days before he was found dead.

The 75-year-old was found dead in a Barcelona prison cell on Wednesday, according to the Catalan justice department quoted by Reuters .

A week earlier, McAfee testified to a Spanish court on 15 June as part of his fight against extradition to the United States on tax charges that carried a prison sentence up to 30 years, according to The Associated Press .

Appearing via videolink, McAfee argued to Spain’s National Court that the charges were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the US.

"If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example," he said, according to the Spanish news outlet Europa Press .

McAfee was arrested at Barcelona’s international airport in October, with the Spanish court ruling on Monday to extradite the billionaire to face his Tennessee arrest warrant.

Prosecutors allege McAfee didn’t report earnings from cryptocurrency and speaking fees, as well as income from selling the documentary film rights to his life story.

The Spanish court found “no supporting evidence” of political persecution despite McAfee’s testimony he was a victim for his complaints against corruption within America’s tax agency, Europa Press reported.

The court also rejected the argument to reject extradition on humanitarian grounds given his age, state of health and that a sentence in the US would entail life imprisonment.

“The Chamber explains that there is no record that the defendant suffers from serious health problems and there is no evidence that he has suffered any problem related to covid-19,” Europa Press reported.

Sources at Penitenciario de Brians confirmed to the outlet that medical services attempted to revive McAfee and that investigators working to determine the cause of death, but that the Ministry of Justice said “everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide”.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Suicide#Prison#Catalan#Reuters#Mcafee#Spanish#The Associated Press#Videolink#National Court#Europa Press#Penitenciario De Brians#The Ministry Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Related
Public Safetytechnonu.com

John McAfee takes his life after an extradition order

Harsh and unexpected ending for John McAfee, the one who was one of the pioneers of computer security, and as we learned just a few minutes ago, the controversial McAfee, who He was currently being held in Brians 2 Prison, in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, Barcelona, he has taken his life. Public officials have tried to revive him but it has not been possible, so medical personnel have only been able to certify his death. A judicial procession has been displaced to the place in order to try to determine the cause of death, although at the moment everything points to suicide.
Public Safety12160.info

John McAfee Suicided In Prison, Dead Man’s Switch Activated?

Literally no one is buying it. More on that in a minute. John McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who’d had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in the United States last year.
LawChicago Tribune

John McAfee, of antivirus software fame, fights extradition to US

MADRID — Detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee testified in a Spanish court Tuesday as part of his fight against extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. McAfee, 75, appeared from prison via videolink...
Public Safetycryptocoingossip.com

John McAfee to Be Extradited to US From Spain

Spain’s High Court has approved the extradition of badboy tech entrepreneur John McAfee to the U.S. where he will face tax evasion charges, according to reports. McAfee, who was arrested in Spain last year, can still appeal against the extradition, local media and agencies reported Wednesday. The alleged tax evasion...
Spainnewswars.com

Snowden Says After McAfee’s Death by Suicide That ‘Assange Could Be Next’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US whistleblower Edward Snowden said commenting on the death of US antivirus software developer McAfee, John McAfee, who reportedly committed suicide after his extradition to the US was approved by a Spanish court, that Julian Assange could be next. “Europe should not extradite those accused of non-violent...
Public Safetythesaxon.org

John McAfee, a death in prison, which raises many questions

A death that raises many questions. The multimillionaire founder of the antivirus that bears his name, John McAfee, has been found dead in his cell in a Spanish jail, in Barcelona, ​​when he was about to be extradited to the United States, where he was accused of tax evasion. According...
Public Safetymiamiheatnation.com

John McAfee dead: How did John McAfee die? Tech mogul faced extradition to US

'We're really worried' Friend of Oliver McAfee expresses concern. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Lawu.today

John McAfee's Verdict on Extradition to Be Announced In Coming Days

AP News has reported that the decision regarding John McAfee’s possible extradition to the US is about to be made in the coming days. During the recent hearing in Spain’s National Court, where the former crypto baron and antivirus magnate McAfee was present via video link, John stated that all the charges of the US government against him are politically motivated.