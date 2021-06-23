Cancel
NBA roundup: Hawks continue road success, take Game 1 against Bucks

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Trae Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks...

