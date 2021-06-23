Cancel
Corona has helped us focus on little things

By Editorials
The Thomasville Times
 10 days ago

I begin to move about in the world again, I begin to see other people moving, too. I see very few masks on faces anymore. It was such a short while ago that there were admonishing signs posted on the doors of every store that demanded that we must wear a mask to enter. All that seems to have evaporated with the vaccine’s appearance providing hope for a solution to the end of Corona Times. Hope was the main thing we needed to shed our masks. We needed to believe that the end was in sight even if it had not arrived yet.

