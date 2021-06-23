Cancel
Carli Lloyd selected to U.S. soccer team for her fourth Olympics

By ANNE M. PETERSON Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the Olympic team before stepping away from the sport. But then the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year because of the pandemic, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.

