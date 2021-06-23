Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Seven16 Lafayette Towers, New 20-Floor, Multi-Use High Rises Coming Soon To Downtown Lafayette

By The DL Guy
Developing Lafayette
Developing Lafayette
 13 days ago
A new 20-floor, $140 million multi-use set of high rises, called Seven16 Lafayette Towers, are coming soon to 716 Lafayette Street in Downtown Lafayette. The new development by local developer, Cliff Guidry of Guidry Land Development, will feature some of the most modern design aesthetics that Lafayette has seen in decades. The design, designed by Forrest Daniell & Associates, P.C., resembles that of a well-known high-rise condo building along the Alabama gulf coast, called Turquoise Place. In fact, Forrest Daniell & Associates designed Turquoise Place, which is one of Orange Beach’s premier condo towers with condos sold for millions per unit.

Developing Lafayette

Developing Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.

 https://developinglafayette.com/
