Seven16 Lafayette Towers, New 20-Floor, Multi-Use High Rises Coming Soon To Downtown Lafayette

The Apollo Road Extension project phases 2 through 3 are in full swing and below are some aerial photos of the progress. City of Scott Mayor, Jan-Scott Richard says that this project will further align the City of Scott with its goals of becoming a destination as well as an alternative point of entry into the City of Lafayette for those traveling East on I-10 or traveling South from I-49. Honestly, this new extension will help me out with my daily ins and outs of Lafayette.