Summer hours set for Tuscarawas County Board of Elections

NEW PHILADELPHIA The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections has set summer hours for its office through July 30. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested persons will still need to enter and exit through the county office building. For ease in facilitating forms other than candidate or election issue filings, voters may utilize the two ballot drop off boxes, one located at the right side of Ashwood Lane and the other near the early voting door on N. Broadway.